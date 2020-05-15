Cash Reward for Karnataka Women Healthcare Warriors, Announces CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka would reward women healthcare warriors Rs 3,000 each for their selfless and spirited service in the fight against coronavirus, state chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday.

"The state government will give each of the 40,250 Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers Rs 3,000 as one-time benefit for their yeoman service in the fight against the COVID-19. Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for them," Yediyurappa told reporters a day after the state cabinet approved the proposal.

As frontline warriors against the deadly disease, thousands of Asha workers are engaged in the healthcare of COVID-hit patients across the southern state and are helping hundreds of doctors, nurses and paramedics in containing the infection.

The community of Asha workers was set up by the Union Health Ministry in 2005 as part of the National Rural Health Mission.

"Asha women are working in designated hospitals across the state where COVID patients are treated. They are also engaged in field work for contact tracing, testing and looking after those in isolation wards of state-run hospitals under observation," a health department official told IANS.

Asha workers are paid an average Rs 7,000 per month by the state government with the Centre contributing two-third of it.