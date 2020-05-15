INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cash Reward for Karnataka Women Healthcare Warriors, Announces CM BS Yediyurappa

File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Thousands of Asha workers are engaged in the healthcare of coronavirus patients across Karnataka.

  • IANS Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Share this:

Karnataka would reward women healthcare warriors Rs 3,000 each for their selfless and spirited service in the fight against coronavirus, state chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday.

"The state government will give each of the 40,250 Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers Rs 3,000 as one-time benefit for their yeoman service in the fight against the COVID-19. Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for them," Yediyurappa told reporters a day after the state cabinet approved the proposal.

As frontline warriors against the deadly disease, thousands of Asha workers are engaged in the healthcare of COVID-hit patients across the southern state and are helping hundreds of doctors, nurses and paramedics in containing the infection.

The community of Asha workers was set up by the Union Health Ministry in 2005 as part of the National Rural Health Mission.

"Asha women are working in designated hospitals across the state where COVID patients are treated. They are also engaged in field work for contact tracing, testing and looking after those in isolation wards of state-run hospitals under observation," a health department official told IANS.

Asha workers are paid an average Rs 7,000 per month by the state government with the Centre contributing two-third of it.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading