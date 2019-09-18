Cash-starved Air India Changes Inflight Menu, Puts Crew on 'Cost-effective' Low-fat Diet
The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to sell off the airline, which has debts of nearly 580 billion rupees ($8 billion).
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)
New Delhi: India's cash-starved state-run Air India is putting its crew on a diet, changing their inflight menu to special low-fat meals.
Dhananjay Kumar, the airline spokesman, says the objective is to provide healthy and cost-effective meals to crews on domestic and international flights.
Kumar on Wednesday declined comment on media reports that the cost per meal, mostly vegetarian, will come down to one-third of existing 500-800 rupees (up to $11) per meal.
The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to sell off the airline, which has debts of nearly 580 billion rupees ($8 billion).
In 2009, the airline fired 10 air hostesses for being overweight after they failed to get back in shape three years after they were switched to ground jobs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Lilly Singh Hosting 'The Late Night Show' is the Desi Representation We've Been Waiting For
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch