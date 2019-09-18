Take the pledge to vote

Cash-starved Air India Changes Inflight Menu, Puts Crew on 'Cost-effective' Low-fat Diet

The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to sell off the airline, which has debts of nearly 580 billion rupees ($8 billion).

Associated Press

Updated:September 18, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Cash-starved Air India Changes Inflight Menu, Puts Crew on 'Cost-effective' Low-fat Diet
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)
New Delhi: India's cash-starved state-run Air India is putting its crew on a diet, changing their inflight menu to special low-fat meals.

Dhananjay Kumar, the airline spokesman, says the objective is to provide healthy and cost-effective meals to crews on domestic and international flights.

Kumar on Wednesday declined comment on media reports that the cost per meal, mostly vegetarian, will come down to one-third of existing 500-800 rupees (up to $11) per meal.

The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to sell off the airline, which has debts of nearly 580 billion rupees ($8 billion).

In 2009, the airline fired 10 air hostesses for being overweight after they failed to get back in shape three years after they were switched to ground jobs.

