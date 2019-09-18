Cash-starved Air India Changes Inflight Menu, Puts Crew on 'Cost-effective' Low-fat Diet

New Delhi: India's cash-starved state-run Air India is putting its crew on a diet, changing their inflight menu to special low-fat meals.

Dhananjay Kumar, the airline spokesman, says the objective is to provide healthy and cost-effective meals to crews on domestic and international flights.

Kumar on Wednesday declined comment on media reports that the cost per meal, mostly vegetarian, will come down to one-third of existing 500-800 rupees (up to $11) per meal.

The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to sell off the airline, which has debts of nearly 580 billion rupees ($8 billion).

In 2009, the airline fired 10 air hostesses for being overweight after they failed to get back in shape three years after they were switched to ground jobs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.