English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Casinos Important for Goa Tourism, Says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Loading...
Panaji: Casinos are important for the tourism profile of Goa and cannot be written off, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday.
He was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Tourism department.
"There are a few tourists who come to Goa to play in the casinos. They are important from the tourism point of view. You cannot write them off. We need to do whatever activities are required to attract tourists to Goa," he said.
He also said his government never spoke of removing casinos from the state.
The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land.
He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.
Sawant said forest safaris would be promoted in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state. Goa gets around six million tourists, most of them
domestic, annually.
He was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Tourism department.
"There are a few tourists who come to Goa to play in the casinos. They are important from the tourism point of view. You cannot write them off. We need to do whatever activities are required to attract tourists to Goa," he said.
He also said his government never spoke of removing casinos from the state.
The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land.
He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.
Sawant said forest safaris would be promoted in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state. Goa gets around six million tourists, most of them
domestic, annually.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
- Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results