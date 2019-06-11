Take the pledge to vote

Casinos Important for Goa Tourism, Says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.

June 11, 2019
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Panaji: Casinos are important for the tourism profile of Goa and cannot be written off, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Tourism department.

"There are a few tourists who come to Goa to play in the casinos. They are important from the tourism point of view. You cannot write them off. We need to do whatever activities are required to attract tourists to Goa," he said.

He also said his government never spoke of removing casinos from the state.

The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land.

He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.

Sawant said forest safaris would be promoted in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state. Goa gets around six million tourists, most of them
domestic, annually.
