Caste-based Census Begins in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar Asserts it Will Benefit All Sections of Society

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showed full faith in caste-based census, the enumeration exercise began in the state on Saturday. The first phase of the census kicked off and a total of 20 lakh families will be counted during this phase in Patna, said the District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

The caste based census is also being monitored by senior officials in different charges. The first phase will take place till January 21 and the second phase will be held in April in which information related to socio-economics will be taken. The exercise will be completed by May 2023.

“The caste-based headcount will be beneficial for all… It will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society, including those who are deprived. After completion of the enumeration exercise…, the final report will be sent to Centre also," Nitish Kumar had said on Friday.

“The exercise is basically ‘Jaati Aadharit Ganana’. People belonging to every religion and caste will be covered during the exercise. Proper training has been imparted to officials who are involved in the process of conducting the caste-based headcount", news agency PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

Enumerators, whose training began on December 15, will also record information about the financial status of all people.

Caste-based count has been a major issue in Bihar politics, with the Janata Dal United (JDU) and all constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ long been demanding that the exercise be undertaken at the earliest.

Earlier the Centre had expressed its inability to undertake caste-based enumeration other than the SCs and STs. This had prompted the Bihar government to embark on the exercise.

It has been the contention of Nitish Kumar, himself an OBC, and the RJD, which emerged in the thick of the Mandal era, a fresh estimate of various social groups was essential since the last caste census held in 1931.

