Caste Census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hopeful of a Positive Response From PM Modi  

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a positive stand on caste census as both are scheduled to meet next week. Nitish Kumar along with the leaders of nine other political parties from Bihar will meet PM Modi on August 23 to seek a caste-based population survey across the country. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is also a part of the delegation and has shown support for caste census.

CM Nitish Kumar said that the Bihar government will take a call on conducting a caste census if Centre does not approve a countrywide survey. The Chief Minister, however, added that he is hoping for a positive discussion with the Prime Minister, and highlighted the rare agreement of all political parties on the issue.

He also said that all 10 leaders of the delegation will demand for a caste-based census though it will be upto PM Modi to take a call on a national survey.

Even as parties across the political spectrum have come together on the issue, Nitish has regularly asserted that the demand for a caste census is driven by social concerns and not political.

Meanwhile, Nitish on Saturday visited flood-hit Samastipur where he made the remarks on the upcoming meeting with PM Modi. He said the government is working for those affected by the floods while claiming that people are satisfied with the administration’s efforts.

He added that the water level of the Ganga river is gradually declining which has provided much needed relief to the people.

On being asked about Janata Dal United’s plans for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Nitish said that it was discussed in the party’s national executive meeting, and the leaders are deliberating on JDU’s strategy.

