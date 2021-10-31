Caste Panel Official Visits Wankhede's House Post Forgery Allegation, Wife Says 'Family Safety in Jeopardy'

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder visited the residence of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Sunday who is facing allegations of faking caste documents to get into Indian Revenue Services (IRS) through SC quota. The purpose of the visit was to check some original documents, the wife of the NCB director, Kranti Redkar Wankhede noted.

“He (Arun Haldar) came here to see some original documents. Now investigation will be conducted against the people who were making allegations against us,” ANI quoted Kranti Redkar Wankhede as saying.

The allegation of forgery against Wankhede was made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the aftermath of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Malik alleged that Wankhede was running an extortion racket in the garb of anti-drug raids and had also converted to Islam and later forged caste documents for getting into civil services through the reserved Schedule Caste quota.

Taking to Twitter, the minister has posted a picture of Wankhede and his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, and also posted a copy of the couple’s ‘nikah nama’, insinuating that Wankhede got married as per Islamic rules and, thus, is a Muslim.

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, allegations of this nature have been denied by Wankhede who has maintained that this was done to malign his reputation while releasing the caste certificates of several of his family members, showing that all of them belong to Mahar, a Scheduled Caste.

Talking to the ANI Wankhede’s wife added that she fears for the safety of her house following the visit and appealed for security to be provided to the family. “We will provide the CCTV footage to the police. Security should be provided to the family,” she told ANI.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of a key witness in the Aryan Khan case Kiran Gosavi, in his affidavit had alleged that Wankhede and his associates had demanded Rs 25 crore from actor Shahrukh Khan to release his son Aryan. He and another witness Shekhar Kamble also alleged that Sameer Wankhede had taken their signature on ten blank pages and made them witnesses.

