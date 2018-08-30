English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Caste-system is Bane of a Just Social Order, Says Supreme Court
The Bench was dealing with a bunch of petitions relating to the issues on benefits of reservation to SC/ST upon their migration from one state to another.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
NeW Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday called caste system as "bane" of a just social order, and pointed out it was one of the "thorny problems" inherited by the British administration that eventually culminated into a protective regime.
A Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, recalling the historical perspective of the caste-based reservation system, noted that the "division of society based on birth and
the calling or profession of a person has continued to dominate Hindu thinking and way of life."
"The caste system in India, which is the bane of a just social order, has a long history which can be traced to the earliest times...(it) is perhaps one of the thorny problems inherited by the British Administration which had tried to resolve the same by giving legal recognition to what came to be termed as the 'depressed classes'..." noted the Court.
It then highlighted how Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes got to be included in the list of such classes under the different Presidential Orders issued from time to time.
The Bench was dealing with a bunch of petitions relating to the issues on benefits of reservation to SC/ST upon their migration from one state to another, and also the reservation in subordinate services of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
