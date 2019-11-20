Castigated by Family for Being Gay, 25-year-old Man Lodges Police Complaint in West Bengal

Kolkata: A 25-year-old man, Subhankar Roy, lodged a police complaint at Barasat police station in West Bengal after his parents refused to accept his boyfriend Virat and threatened him with dire consequences.

In his complaint, Subhankar alleged that ever since he told his father Gopal Roy about his relationship he has been subjected to acute mental and physical torture. He also told the cops that his father had even threatened to hire killers to eliminate him and his boyfriend Virat.

Subhankar was finally forced to leave his Barasat house in North 24-Parganas on November 15 and took shelter at the residence of a transgender activist. Then on November 17, he went to the Barasat police station and filed a police complaint against his parents. “I was subjected to mental and physical torture by my parents. Even a psychiatrist told my parents that there is nothing wrong in this. They were told that sexual orientation is not an illness. Despite this they insisted that I leave my boyfriend and asked me to marry a girl. But I refused,” he told the cops.

Meanwhile, Shubhankar’s parents reached out to the Trinamool Councillor, Champak Kumar Das and requested him to convince their son. Gopal also complained that his wife had suffered a cerebral attack because of Subhankar.

“I told his father that this is a very sensitive case. I suggested him to deal with it sensibly as their son’s sexual orientation is different,” Das said.

Meanwhile, the police have summoned the complainant and their parents before initiating an inquiry.

“It is very unfortunate that his parents are not accepting the relationship even after Supreme Court abolished Article 377 that decriminalised homosexuality,” transgender activist Ranjita Sinha said.

“I will certainly look in to the matter and guage if my intervention is required,” Sinha said. Subhankar’s father rubbished all allegations and blamed his friend Virat for ruining their happy small family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.