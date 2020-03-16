Take the pledge to vote

Casting Director Arrested for Uploading Private Photos of Actress

In December last year, one of the friends of the actress told her that he had seen her private photographs with her boyfriend on social media, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Mumbai: A 28-year-old casting director was arrested on Sunday from a Mumbai suburb for allegedly uploading private photographs of a 27-year-old budding actor with her male friend on social media, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mahavir Tak alias Nakul.

According to a police official, the victim's boyfriend is also a casting director, whom Tak had given Rs 3 lakh towards casting work for a serial a few months ago.

However, as the latter did not start work on the project, Tak demanded his money back and took away the mobile phone of another casting director.

In December last year, one of the friends of the actress told her that he had seen her private photographs with her boyfriend on social media, the official said.

"We have arrested the accused on the charges of molestation and under the sections of Information Technology Act. He was produced before court on Sunday which remanded him in police custody," an Oshiwara police station officer said.

According to police, Tak had created fake accounts on various social media platforms.

