‘Casual’ Reply Lands Punjab DSP in Trouble With SC, Home Secretary Asked to Explain

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab has invited trouble for the state's Home Secretary in the Supreme Court.Called upon by the top court to explain the remission policy in Punjab, the DSP delegated this job to his principal private secretary (PPS).The PPS filed a "casual" affidavit in the court and a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana has now summoned the Home Secretary to show up and explain.The bench expressed "shock" at the manner in which the DSP chose to respond through a junior officer, who appeared even more casual.The bench remarked that the DSP thought only this much of the order by the highest court of the land that he decided to let his PPS file an incomplete and perfunctory affidavit."It is unfortunate that a PPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police filed a casual affidavit, without explaining the question framed by this court," said the court.It added that although the court has an option of issuing notice of contempt against the DSP concerned, it will call upon the Home Secretary to appear in the court along with the DSP and his PPS."In the circumstances, instead of issuing notice of contempt, we thought it fit to direct the Secretary (Home), State of Punjab along with concerned officials to appear before this court on 1st November, 2018 and explain Remission Policy of the State of Punjab," directed the bench.It was in July that the court had sought an affidavit from the state government to clarify certain aspects of the remission policy under the Punjab prison rules.A convict had pressed for premature release from the prison on account of having served eight years in jail, following which the court asked for a detailed affidavit on the remission policy.