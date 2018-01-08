GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

CAT 2017 Results Declared on iimcat.ac.in. Check Your Grades Now

Candidates who had appeared for this highly competitive exam on 26th November 2017, can check the result on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:January 8, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website https://iimcat.ac.in
The Common Admission Test 2017 Results declared on its official website iimcat.ac.in on 8th,January 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for this highly competitive exam on 26th November 2017, can check the result on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in, to know their result as soon as it is released by the organizing IIM - Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the IIM and top B-School aspirants must prepare for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round. Although the Overall and Sectional CAT Cut-off score matters for the 20 IIMs however, a great CAT score does not guarantee a call from the IIMs.

As per the official website, the selection process includes other aspects as well, like an academic record, work experience etc, “The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs,” read a statement on Selection Process on the web portal.

The CAT Scores of candidates are also subjected to ‘Normalization’ to ensure equity in a performance comparison of candidates for different sections and different locations.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
