English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CAT 2017 Results Declared on iimcat.ac.in. Check Your Grades Now
Candidates who had appeared for this highly competitive exam on 26th November 2017, can check the result on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in.
Screenshot taken from the official website https://iimcat.ac.in
Loading...
The Common Admission Test 2017 Results declared on its official website iimcat.ac.in on 8th,January 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for this highly competitive exam on 26th November 2017, can check the result on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in, to know their result as soon as it is released by the organizing IIM - Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.
Meanwhile, the IIM and top B-School aspirants must prepare for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round. Although the Overall and Sectional CAT Cut-off score matters for the 20 IIMs however, a great CAT score does not guarantee a call from the IIMs.
As per the official website, the selection process includes other aspects as well, like an academic record, work experience etc, “The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).
Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs,” read a statement on Selection Process on the web portal.
The CAT Scores of candidates are also subjected to ‘Normalization’ to ensure equity in a performance comparison of candidates for different sections and different locations.
Candidates who had appeared for this highly competitive exam on 26th November 2017, can check the result on the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 - https://iimcat.ac.in, to know their result as soon as it is released by the organizing IIM - Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.
Meanwhile, the IIM and top B-School aspirants must prepare for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round. Although the Overall and Sectional CAT Cut-off score matters for the 20 IIMs however, a great CAT score does not guarantee a call from the IIMs.
As per the official website, the selection process includes other aspects as well, like an academic record, work experience etc, “The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).
Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs,” read a statement on Selection Process on the web portal.
The CAT Scores of candidates are also subjected to ‘Normalization’ to ensure equity in a performance comparison of candidates for different sections and different locations.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- Manisha Moun Sends Reigning Champion Packing in Boxing World Championships
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...