CAT 2018 Notification Expected Anytime at iimcat.ac.in, Exam on 25th November 2018!

CAT 2018 is scheduled to take place on 25th November 2018 and the detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July or August 2018.

Updated:July 28, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
CAT 2018 Notification is expected to release anytime soon on the official website of Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Test - iimcat.ac.in.

As per a notification running on the official website, the Common Admission Test - CAT 2018 is scheduled to take place on 25th November 2018 and the detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July or August 2018.

‘CAT 2018 will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July / August 2018. (IIMs reserve the right to change the test date in case of exceptional circumstances)’ read the notification.

Candidates aspiring admissions in the prestigious IIMs of the country via CAT 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of IIM CAT to get the information on registration and application process and apply for the same in time.

The duration of CAT will be for 180 minutes and it will consist of 3 sections viz Section 1 (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension), Section 2 (Data Interpretation and Logic Reasoning) and Section 3 (Quantitative Ability).

The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University or Institute in India or abroad. Candidates in the final year of their graduation can also appear for CAT 2018.

Last year the registration process for CAT 2017 began from 9th August and ended on 20th September 2017. CAT 2017 examination was conducted on 26th November 2017 in two sessions.

