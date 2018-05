CAT 2018 on 25th November 2018, Notification Expected in July/August 2018

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension – 34 Questions – 102 Marks

2. Quantitative Ability – 34 Questions – 102 Marks

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning – 32 Questions – 96 Marks



CAT 2018 Exam Date has been announced by the Indian Institutes of Management on the official website of IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) – iimcat.ac.in . As per an announcement flashing on the homepage, ‘CAT 2018 will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July / August 2018.’ Candidates aspiring admissions in the prestigious IIMs of the country must start preparing for the Common Admission Test 2018 and revisit the official website to stay up to date with the exam schedule.‘IIMs reserve the right to change the test date in case of exceptional circumstances’ stated the official notification.The applicant must possess a Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) from a recognized University or Institution.CAT 2018 exam will be conducted in a fully Computer Based Test mode. It will be divided into 3 sections viz:Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt each section.