CAT 2018 Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, Apply before 19th Sept 2018
The Common Admission Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Computer Based Mode on Sunday, 25th November 2018 .
CAT 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Computer Based Mode on Sunday, 25th November 2018 as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes in the 21 IIMs and other non-IIM participating institutions of the country. Candidates aspiring to pursue these management programmes can follow the instructions below and register themselves on or before 19th September 2018, 5PM:
How to apply for CAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on Register and complete the registration process to get User ID on email and Password on SMS
Step 3 – Login to your profile using registration credentials
Step 4 – Enter personal details, academic details, work experience (if any), choose programme, select interview city preference and test city, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/57235/Registration.html
CAT 2018 – Registration Fee
General Category – Rs.1900
SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950
CAT 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.
Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.
CAT 2018 – Important Dates:
Registration Begins – Wednesday, 8th August 2018
Registration Ends – Wednesday, 19th September 2018, 5PM
Download Admit Card – Wednesday, 24th October 2018 to 25th November 2018
CAT 2018 Exam Date – Sunday, 25th November 2018
CAT 2018 Results – Second week of January 2019
CAT 2018 Score Validity – 31st December 2019
