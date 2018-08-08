CAT 2018 Registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, Apply before 19th Sept 2018

CAT 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Computer Based Mode on Sunday, 25th November 2018 as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes in the 21 IIMs and other non-IIM participating institutions of the country. Candidates aspiring to pursue these management programmes can follow the instructions below and register themselves on or before 19th September 2018, 5PM:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimcat.ac.inStep 2 – Click on Register and complete the registration process to get User ID on email and Password on SMSStep 3 – Login to your profile using registration credentialsStep 4 – Enter personal details, academic details, work experience (if any), choose programme, select interview city preference and test city, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral Category – Rs.1900SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.Registration Begins – Wednesday, 8th August 2018Registration Ends – Wednesday, 19th September 2018, 5PMDownload Admit Card – Wednesday, 24th October 2018 to 25th November 2018CAT 2018 Exam Date – Sunday, 25th November 2018CAT 2018 Results – Second week of January 2019CAT 2018 Score Validity – 31st December 2019