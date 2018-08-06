English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CAT 2018 Registration Begins Wednesday, 8th August this week, Exam on 25th Nov 2018
‘CAT 2018 Registration starts from Aug 8, 2018, Wednesday’ read a notification floating on the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
CAT 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin this week on Wednesday, 8th August 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate and Fellow Programmes in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) of the country.
The CAT 2018 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25th November 2018 in 147 cities across India in two sessions, based on which candidates will be allocated seats at IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.
The CAT Score is also used by participating non-IIM business schools to grant admissions to Management aspirants.
CAT 2018 – Important Dates:
Registration Begins – Wednesday, 8th August 2018
Registration Ends – Wednesday, 19th September 2018, 5PM
Download Admit Card – Wednesday, 24th October 2018 to 25th November 2018
CAT 2018 Exam Date – Sunday, 25th November 2018
CAT 2018 Results – Second week of January 2019
CAT 2018 Score Validity – 31st December 2019
CAT 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.
Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.
CAT 2018 – Registration Fee
General Category – Rs.1900
SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950
