CAT 2018 Registration Begins Wednesday, 8th August this week, Exam on 25th Nov 2018

CAT 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin this week on Wednesday, 8th August 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate and Fellow Programmes in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) of the country.‘CAT 2018 Registration starts from Aug 8, 2018, Wednesday’ read a notification floating on the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.The CAT 2018 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25th November 2018 in 147 cities across India in two sessions, based on which candidates will be allocated seats at IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.The CAT Score is also used by participating non-IIM business schools to grant admissions to Management aspirants.CAT 2018 – Important Dates:Registration Begins – Wednesday, 8th August 2018Registration Ends – Wednesday, 19th September 2018, 5PMDownload Admit Card – Wednesday, 24th October 2018 to 25th November 2018CAT 2018 Exam Date – Sunday, 25th November 2018CAT 2018 Results – Second week of January 2019CAT 2018 Score Validity – 31st December 2019CAT 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.CAT 2018 – Registration FeeGeneral Category – Rs.1900SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950