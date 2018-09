CAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM Today, Apply Now

CAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM Today i.e. 26th September 2018 on the official website of the Common Admission Test (CAT) iimcat.ac.in. The online registration process for CAT 2018 began on 8th August 2018, last month, and was scheduled to close on 19th September 2018, 5PM; however, the deadline was extended till 26th September 2018, 5PM. IIM Calcutta is scheduled to organize the IIM CAT 2018 examination on Sunday, 25th November 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various management programmes in the 21 IIMs and other Non-IIM Member Institutions of the country. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in Step 2 – Click on Register and complete the registration process to get User ID on email and Password on SMSStep 3 – Login to your profile using registration credentialsStep 4 – Enter personal details, academic details, work experience (if any), choose programme, select interview city preference and test city, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCAT 2018 – Registration FeeGeneral Category – Rs.1900SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.CAT 2018 – Exam Pattern:CAT 2018 exam will be conducted in a fully Computer Based Test mode.It will be divided into 3 sections viz:1. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension – 34 Questions – 102 Marks2. Quantitative Ability – 34 Questions – 102 Marks3. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning – 32 Questions – 96 MarksCandidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt each section; thereby the test will be conducted for a total of 180 minutes, however, candidates will not be able to switch between the three sections.