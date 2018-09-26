English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM Today, Apply Now
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt each section; thereby the test will be conducted for a total of 180 minutes, however, candidates will not be able to switch between the three sections.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
CAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM Today i.e. 26th September 2018 on the official website of the Common Admission Test (CAT) iimcat.ac.in. The online registration process for CAT 2018 began on 8th August 2018, last month, and was scheduled to close on 19th September 2018, 5PM; however, the deadline was extended till 26th September 2018, 5PM. IIM Calcutta is scheduled to organize the IIM CAT 2018 examination on Sunday, 25th November 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various management programmes in the 21 IIMs and other Non-IIM Member Institutions of the country. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for IIM CAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on Register and complete the registration process to get User ID on email and Password on SMS
Step 3 – Login to your profile using registration credentials
Step 4 – Enter personal details, academic details, work experience (if any), choose programme, select interview city preference and test city, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/57235/Registration.html
CAT 2018 – Registration Fee
General Category – Rs.1900
SC/ST/PwD – Rs.950
CAT 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates] from a recognized University.
Candidates appearing for Final year or those awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for CAT 2018.
CAT 2018 – Exam Pattern:
CAT 2018 exam will be conducted in a fully Computer Based Test mode.
It will be divided into 3 sections viz:
1. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension – 34 Questions – 102 Marks
2. Quantitative Ability – 34 Questions – 102 Marks
3. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning – 32 Questions – 96 Marks
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt each section; thereby the test will be conducted for a total of 180 minutes, however, candidates will not be able to switch between the three sections.
