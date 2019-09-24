CAT 2019 Application Process Ends Tomorrow, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Via Direct Link

The Common Aptitude Test 2019 or CAT 2019 registration process will end on Wednesday, September 25. The application link for CAT 2019 was activated on August 7 by the Indian Institutes of Management on its official website iimcat.ac.in.

Students who haven't applied for CAT 2019 examination are advised to do the same by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link here. The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in two sessions. CAT 2019 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Students should read the official notification for CAT 2019 before applying. Interested candidates can read CAT 2019 notification here.

CAT 2019: Important Dates for Common Admission Test 2019

Registration opens: August 07, 2019 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 18, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 23 – November 24, 2019

Test date: November 24, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2020 (Tentative)

CAT 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Common Admission Test 2019

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution.

Common Admission Test 2019: Registration Fees

Candidates who belong to SC, ST and PWD categories need to pay 950. For all for all other categories, CAT 2019 registration fees is 1900. (Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances)

CAT 2019: How to apply for Common Admission Test 2019

During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address. Once the OTP is verified, the User ID will be sent to the email address and the Password will be sent to the registered mobile number to complete the registration process. Overseas candidates will receive the OTP on their email address only. Once the OTP is verified, both the User ID and Password will be sent to the registered email address. Using these credentials, you can login as a Registered User to fill up the Application form. Applicants do not have to complete the application form in a single session. Applicants can save their current session and login later to complete their Application form. This can be done multiple times.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Registration for User ID and Password

Step 3: Fill Application Form and give all the details like Personal Details, academic qualification and work experience

Step 4: Select Interview Centre City preferences and Test City preference

Step 5: Make the payment

