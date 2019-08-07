CAT Bar Association Writes to Centre for Setting up of Regular Bench for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
New Delhi: Following the Centre's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the CAT Bar Association, leading body of all the benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal, has written to the government seeking setting up of a separate regular bench for the two new Union Territories.
Advocate Ravinder Kumar Sharma, honorary secretary of the CAT Bar Association has written to the Department of Personnel and Training seeking formation of a regular bench at the now proposed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The letter said that since both the union territories fall under the jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, a regular bench of CAT should be established for both.
"Pursuant to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, two new UTs have come into existence
"Both the said Union Territories come under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. As per the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Sampath Kumar versus Union of India, a regular bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal should be established at the seat of every high court," the letter said.
"Since these new Union Territories have come into existence now, it is earnestly requested to take immediate steps to establish a regular bench of the CAT at both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the letter further said.
