'Catastrophic, Childish’:  Health Experts On Delhi Govt's Health Assistant Training Plan

The health experts in the national capital are demanding a stay on the Delhi government’s decision to train 5,000 youths as health assistants to prepare for a possible third COVID-19 wave. The experts have termed this move as “childish” and “politically motivated”. The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought applications from Class 12 passed youth of the national capital. They will be recruited as paramedical health assistants after 15 days of training.

On June 16, Kejriwal had announced that the government would train 5,000 youths as health assistants as part of preparations for the potential third COVID-19 wave. Their training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates, he had said.

Dr. MC Mishra, former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi said that this is Kejriwal’s catastrophic vote bank agenda. “How can 12th pass youth be recruited as nursing assistants in this way after just 15 days of training? This proposal of Kejriwal should be stopped immediately. The LG of Delhi should stop this. This seems to be a politically motivated step taken to increase the vote bank. This kind of recruitment should not happen,” he said.

“If people have to be recruited by this method, then why are youths from nursing and medical fields not being recruited. Has there been a shortage of those people in the country?,” he asked.

Dr. Satpal, a retired and well-known public health expert from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi said that it seems as if the Chief Minister does not know what the health assistant does. “This is very childish and politically motivated. It should not happen. This can prove to be very dangerous for the patients,” he added.

Harish Kumar Kajla, president of AIIMS nursing union termed the move of the Delhi government as “extremely dangerous” “It is sad that the government is not giving salary to the nurses who are already working, but recruiting anyone who is 12th passed,” he said.

Many members of IMA also said that the Delhi government should withdraw this move as it is a fatal decision. Earlier, Nursing bodies demanded the withdrawal of the decision.

