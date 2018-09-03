Catholic Priest Gives Thanksgiving Speech at Kerala Mosque, Thanks Muslims for Help

Last Friday, Muslims who attended the prayers at Vechoor Juma Masjid at Kottayam in Kerala got to listen to an additional sermon as a catholic priest thanked them for their selfless service to the people who took refuge at a church during the floods.Father Sanu Puthussery, who serves as a priest at St Antony’s Church at Achinakom here visited Vechoor Juma Masjid on August 31 and delivered a thanksgiving speech inside the mosque in a rare gesture of communal harmony.According to a PTI report, over 580 people had taken shelter at St Antony’s church. When the Church authorities faced some shortage of food and water, they approached the Imam at the mosque and requested for help. After the day’s prayers, they came to the church with a large quantity of food and water.Niyas Naseer, one of the many who attended the prayers and the speech by Father Sanu of the Syro-Malabar Church, took to Facebook to narrate the incident that has widely been shared now.“Today was one of the most wonderful Friday prayers I had in a long time, everybody was so surprised when the Imam who led the prayers ended his speech earlier than usual, but to our surprise the father came to the mosque. He was there to thank the Muslim youth involved in the relief and rescue works during floods,” Niyas wrote.“The floods have taken away many valuables from us, but what it took away first were the walls that we have built to separate each other. It has washed away the arrogance and selfishness from our minds,” Niyas quoted Father Sanu Puthussery.Kerala is bouncing back to normalcy from the devastating deluge which has taken over 400 lives and several left homeless.