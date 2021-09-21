Cattle Smuggler Killed, BSF Jawan Injured in Gunfight Along Indo-Bangla Border in Assam

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed and a Border Security Force personnel seriously injured early on Tuesday during a shoot-out along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara district, an official of the paramilitary force said. A group of smugglers which was allegedly trying to cross over to Bangladesh illegally with cattle via the Dipchar border outpost past midnight opened fire on BSF personnel.

A jawan suffered serious injuries in the attack, following which the border force retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides. Barring one, who was killed in the gunfight, all other miscreants managed to escape, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Md Mondal, a resident of Mondal Para in Mankachar police station area. Senior police and BSF officials have visited the site of the incident, and an investigation is underway, the official added.

