Cattle Smuggling Case: ED Attaches Assets of BSF Commandant's Family

The ED has attached Rs 2.87 crore worth assets of the family of an arrested BSF commandant in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cross-border cattle smuggling that took place through the India-Bangladesh front in West Bengal. The provisionally attached properties include four immovable properties and an equal number of mutual fund receipts in the name of Tanya Sanyal and Bhaskar Bhuvan, the wife and son respectively of Border Security Force officer Satish Kumar.

The CBI had earlier arrested Kumar who was posted at Murshidabad and Malda regions of the state in this case. The ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of this CBI complaint.

Prime accused in this case Md Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and he is currently in the agency’s custody. Haque was also arrested by the CBI in November, 2020, as part of its independent probe into the same case. He got bail in this case from the Supreme Court last month.

Advertisement

Probe found that “bribe to the tune of Rs 12.8 crore was deposited by Manoj Sana, associate of Enamul Haque, in the bank accounts of Tanya Sanyal and Badal Krishna Sanyal (father of Tanya Sanyal)." “Later, the said proceeds of crime were invested in immovable properties and mutual funds," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement. The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet before a special court in West Bengal’s Asansol where it alleged that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade and was assisted by two other accused, TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra, in alleged connivance with the BSF Commandant.

RELATED NEWS EC Orders Surveillance of Anubrata Mondal for Free Polls As Mamata Asks Him to Stay Away from CBI Summons

Some others were also named in the CBI chargesheet in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling that has been rampant along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal. Proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 179 crore have been identified by the ED in this case till date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.