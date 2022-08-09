Cattle Smuggling: Doc Advises Few Days' Rest to Anubrata Mondal Ahead of His CBI Appearance

A day after he skipped CBI appearance in connection with a cattle smuggling case citing medical-check-up as reason, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was on Tuesday advised rest "for a few days" by a doctor who examined him at his Bolpur residence. Mondal, who is in his 60s, is scheduled to appear before CBI sleuths again on Wednesday in connection with the probe, after having skipped Monday's session.

Dr Chandranath Adhikari, who examined Mondal, said that he advised the TMC Birbhum district president to take rest at home for a few days", after taking into consideration his physical and psychological condition. "He has an infection on his fistula. Besides, he also suffers from diabetes, obesity, acute mental anxiety and depression," Adhikari told reporters.

The TMC leader, who often made headlines for his off-the-cuff remarks on various issues, has been asked by the CBI to appear before it on several occasions in connection with its probe into the cattle scam. In the past, too, Mondal skipped summonses citing ill health. Earlier in the day, a CBI official said that the agency had sent officers to Mondal's residence to ensure that Mondal received the summons personally.

We have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning around 11 am, the official told PTI. Mondal returned to Bolpur from Kolkata on Monday night, following his medical check-up at SSKM hospital.

Doctors at the hospital had said that the TMC leader does not require admission. He has been questioned twice thus far by the central agency, which in the recent past also conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. His bodyguard Saigal Hossain was arrested by the probe agency in June.

