Cattle Smuggling Scam: CBI Raids Rice Mill Owned by Close Relative of Anubrata

The CBI on Monday raided a rice mill here in Birbhum district allegedly owned by a close relative of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is in the central agency’s custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case, a senior official said.

Sleuths of the CBI along with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) raided the rice mill in Badhagora area, allegedly belonging to Mondal’s nephew, who is also a local Trinamool Congress leader, they said.

“Though the rice mill is defunct, we believe links with it and the cattle scam can be found during the investigation process,” the CBI official told PTI.

