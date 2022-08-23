Cattle Smuggling Scam: Who is ‘Cycle’, the Bodyguard of TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal?

Days before the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, his bodyguard Saigal Hossain was arrested in the case of cattle smuggling. Hossain disclosed crucial information during the interrogation which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) mentioned in its chargesheet in the cattle smuggling case.

According to CBI sources, Mondal refused to take responsibility for Hossain’s corruption during the interrogation. Though Mondal denied any monetary link with Hossain, he used the term “cycle”. Later, the CBI found out that “cycle” is the pen name of Hossain.

Investigators said they had proof that Hossain had spoken on several occasions between 2016 and 2017 to Enamul Haque, who is also involved in cattle smuggling. In fact, Hossain was the link between the TMC leader and Haque.

Hossain used to do all the transactions with the seller on behalf of Mondal, who was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

Last week, a special CBI court in Bengal’s Asansol rejected Mondal’s bail plea in the case and extended his custody with the CBI for four days till August 24. He will appear before the CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday.

According to the report, between 2014 and 2017, there was a boom in cattle smuggling and during this time, a jump for the property of Mandal and his close ones was noticed. The CBI is also verifying the information regarding the ownership of the land by taking the details from various sources.

