Cattle Trader Robbed, Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar

The deceased was returning to his home in Mansurpur village from a cattle mela in Bihari village when the incident took place, police said.

Updated:October 27, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
(Image for representation only)
Muzaffarnagar: A cattle trader was shot dead and robbed of Rs 1,50,000 near Sikheda village here Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Akhlak. He was returning to his home in Mansurpur village from a cattle mela in Bihari village when the incident took place, police said.

According to City SP Ombir Singh, two armed men intercepted Akhlak's e-rickshaw, shot him and robbed Rs 1,50,000 cash from a case in the vehicle.

On information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and started search operations. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, officials said
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
