Caught Driving Drunk, Karnataka Man Attacks Beat Cop
A video of the incident shows the accused, identified as Rudresh, hurling clay pots and stones at the traffic cops who had stopped him.
Bangalore: The beat cop in Davangere, Bangalore were beaten by a man while they were carrying out the routine checking of the vehicles. The man was caught driving drunk.
Around 12 noon, the police were inspecting vehicles when they found a man, identified as Rudresh, a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol. He was stopped and questioned following which the incidents caught on camera took place.
A video of the incident shows the accused, identified as Rudresh, hurling clay pots and stones at the traffic cops who had stopped him. He also pushed another cop to the ground.
Traffic head constable Narayanraj Arasu suffered injury on his forehead after he was hit by the clay pot.
Police have filed a case against the accused.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
