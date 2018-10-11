GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Caught in #MeToo Storm, MJ Akbar Asked to 'Cut Short Nigeria Visit', Likely to Return Today

Journalist-turned-minister MJ Akbar is yet to comment on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by several women.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Caught in #MeToo Storm, MJ Akbar Asked to 'Cut Short Nigeria Visit', Likely to Return Today
File photo of MJ Akbar
Loading...
New Delhi: MoS for External Affairs MJ Akbar has reportedly been asked to cut short his visit to Nigeria and return to India amid a growing storm over sexual harassment allegations levelled against the former journalist him by multiple women.

An Economic Times report quoted sources as saying that Akbar was likely to return to India on Thursday instead of Friday.

“The matter is under consideration, but his explanation is also important,” the report quoted an official as saying. The report added that the matter was discussed by senior members of the government and the ruling BJP.

“There will be caution in decision making. We don’t want it to be a knee-jerk reaction. This is about women safety, an issue important to the PM, so it cannot be ignored… Some of the complaints are serious and they are being looked into,” the report quoted another official as saying.

The issue took a political turn on Wednesday when the Congress demanded that Akbar explain the allegations or step down from the position.

While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has refused to answer questions on the allegations against her junior minister, the ripples of the movement to call out those who had allegedly sexually harassed women, verbally or physically, were felt across the media and entertainment industry.

“MJ Akbar has the stature of being a veteran journalist in addition to being junior External Affairs Minister. Sushma Swaraj could not comment on her own subordinate. MJ Akbar should either come out with a satisfactory explanation or must resign from the post in the government. We demand an inquiry into the allegations. If Justice Kavanaugh can be asked for an explanation, then why not MJ Akbar, who allegedly did whatever he did much later in his life than Kavanaugh,” Congress leader Jaipal Reddy said, invoking the controversial entry of #MeToo-accused Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I cannot speak on the MeToo movement, but I support the courage with which many women have spoken out. This must be a hard memory on the women who have faced these incidents.”

She, however, declined to comment on the allegations against MJ Akbar.

The MoS for External Affairs has been accused of sexual harassment by at least four women. He was first called out by journalist Priya Ramani, who had last year written about his alleged inappropriate behaviour for a magazine without taking his name. She confirmed this week that the allegation was against Akbar.


Akbar, who has been the editor of prominent newspapers like The Telegraph, Asian Age and The Sunday Guardian, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from the BJP.

In her article, Ramani had said “Akbar is an expert on obscene phone calls, texts, inappropriate compliments and not taking no for an answer.” “You know how to pinch, pat, rub, grab and assault. Speaking up against you still carries a heavy price that many young women cannot afford to pay,” her article said. Detailing how he made her uncomfortable, she said he had called her for a job interview to a “plush south Mumbai hotel” when she was 23 and he was 43. Akbar did not meet Ramani in the hotel lobby and insisted that she meet him in his room. There, he offered her a drink. Although she refused, he drank vodka, sang old songs to her and asked her to sit close to him, she alleged. MJ Akbar has not yet responded. He is currently in Nigeria. Soon after Ramani’s account, more women journalists came forward with their stories. A journalist named Shuma Raha said Akbar called her to his hotel room for an interview for Asian Age in Kolkata's Taj Bengal in 1995. She said that he didn't "do" anything, but “an interview sitting on a bed in a hotel room followed by an invitation to come over for a drink that evening was rattling and deeply uncomfortable". She said she declined the job offer.





Another journalist, Prerna Singh Bindra, said Akbar also called her to his hotel room to 'discuss work' after she had fired the edition at midnight. She alleged that he “made life at work hell” for her when she refused.


| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...