Caught in Snare Trap, Lion Chokes to Death in Gujarat's Amreli
The incident took place in the morning on the outskirts of Mithapur-Dungri village in Dhari taluka, located close to the Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions.
Representational photo
Ahmedabad: A lion choked to death after getting caught in a snare put up by farmers near a village in Amreli taluka of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place in the morning on the outskirts of Mithapur-Dungri village in Dhari taluka, located close to the Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions.
"As per the investigation carried out by the forest staff, a young lion, around two-and-a-half years old, died of strangulation after its neck got stuck in a snare trap put up by local farmers to catch pigs that destroy their standing crops," DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life Circle (Junagadh), said.
"We found a steel wire, probably a clutch wire of a motorcycle, around the neck of the dead lion. The autopsy confirmed that the animal died of strangulation while trying to escape the snare. The trap was not meant for catching or killing lions. The lion must have got entangled in it by accident," he added.
An offence under Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered against unidentified persons for setting up the trap.
The forest staff has started scanning the entire area to ensure that similar traps are not placed elsewhere as well, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Indian Tourist from Maharashtra Detained in Bhutan for 'Desecrating' Holy Buddhist Chorten
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried