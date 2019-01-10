Caught on Cam, 2 Boys Stripped And Thrashed For Stoning Lorries in Karnataka

A video of two boys being allegedly stripped and beaten has surfaced from Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. The two boys were thrashed for allegedly pelting stones at lorries on the highway late on Wednesday night.The victims, in their early twenties, are seen in the video being stripped and beaten by at least four men, while one of them is busy filming the incident.“The police arrived when they got the information. The boys were drunk and pelted stones at 2-3 lorries. Those in the lorry caught them and beat them up. The boys and their parents have admitted that they engage in such behaviour often but were never caught before," said Kalaburagi SP N Shashikumar to CNN-News18.The police added that neither the boys nor their parents have filed a complaint in the incident yet.