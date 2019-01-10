English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Caught on Cam, 2 Boys Stripped And Thrashed For Stoning Lorries in Karnataka
The victims, in their early twenties, are seen in the video being stripped and beaten by at least four men, while one of them is busy filming the incident.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: A video of two boys being allegedly stripped and beaten has surfaced from Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. The two boys were thrashed for allegedly pelting stones at lorries on the highway late on Wednesday night.
The victims, in their early twenties, are seen in the video being stripped and beaten by at least four men, while one of them is busy filming the incident.
“The police arrived when they got the information. The boys were drunk and pelted stones at 2-3 lorries. Those in the lorry caught them and beat them up. The boys and their parents have admitted that they engage in such behaviour often but were never caught before," said Kalaburagi SP N Shashikumar to CNN-News18.
The police added that neither the boys nor their parents have filed a complaint in the incident yet.
The victims, in their early twenties, are seen in the video being stripped and beaten by at least four men, while one of them is busy filming the incident.
“The police arrived when they got the information. The boys were drunk and pelted stones at 2-3 lorries. Those in the lorry caught them and beat them up. The boys and their parents have admitted that they engage in such behaviour often but were never caught before," said Kalaburagi SP N Shashikumar to CNN-News18.
The police added that neither the boys nor their parents have filed a complaint in the incident yet.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results