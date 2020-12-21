Caught on Cam: Agra Man Shot Dead Point-blank in Broad Daylight on Busy Road

In a shocking incident, a CCTV footage has surfaced on Monday where a man can be seen being brutally shot thrice at point-blank range by two men on a crowded road in broad daylight in Agra. The incident took place on Saturday.

In the video, the assailants can be seen arriving in front of the man, who was standing on the road and speaking on the cellphone, and shooting him thrice as he falls to the ground, the NDTV reported.

The 50-year-old victim, Harish Pachauri, a property dealer by profession, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

There has been no arrest by the Agra police, so far. The incident reportedly took place around 1pm on Saturday.

The pillion rider, who pulled the trigger and shot the victim twice and once before fleeing the spot, and the main rider of the motorcycle are yet to be identified.

The Agra police have meanwhile said that they are also enquiring about the victim's enemies from his family.