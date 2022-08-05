Caught on Cam: Bengaluru Dentist Throws 4-yr-old Mentally Challenged Daughter Off 4th Floor Balcony

A four-year-old mentally challenged girl died after she was allegedly thrown off the fourth-floor balcony of her house by her mother in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday at a residential apartment complex in CKC Garden, shows the accused, Sushma Bharadwaj, walking on the balcony with her daughter and throwing her down. She is seen climbing over the railings and standing on the ledge before some people rush over and pull her back. The child died on the spot.

The accused, who is a dentist, had also attempted to kill herself moments after throwing her daughter but was rescued by neighbours, officials added.

Sushma apparently blamed her daughter, who was speech impaired, for being an impediment to her progress in her career, according to the police.

The woman was arrested after her husband, Kiran filed a police case.

Previously, Sushma had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station. The minor was rescued after Kiran rushed to the station and found their daughter, the police said.

(With IANS inputs)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

