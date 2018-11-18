English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA's Husband Thrashes Block Officer and Cop in UP, Caught on Cam
Lucknow: A UP BJP MLA's husband has been arrested for allegedly thrashing a tehsildar at his chamber in Bahraich and misbehaving with Nanpara police station circle officer. The leader was apprehended after three separate FIRs were registered against him.
A video of the incident has also gone viral on the social network, in which, Verma along with his supporters is seen thrashing Tehsildar Madhusudan Arya and misbehaving with the CO. The employees of all the five tehsils had gone on a strike demanding to Verma’s arrest. Protests also erupted outside the District Magistrate’s residence.
“Verma along with his supporters reached Tehsildar’s office on Friday to get a tractor released that was seized for illegal mining. But the situation turned ugly when he started beating up the Tehsildar,” CO Vijay Prakash Singh said.
He added that according to Arya’s complaint, Verma also tried shooting him after snatching his own security personnel’s gun, and hurled abuses at him. Verma then stomped off the place, only to return with his supporters who then went to the Nanpara police station and misbehaved with the police officers.
However, Verma denied all allegations and said that it was Arya who abused him and also attacked him with an intention to kill.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
