Caught on Cam, Doctor Couple Shot Dead by Bike-borne Miscreants in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a man and his wife, both doctors, were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district by two bike-borne miscreants.

The police have identified the accused as Anuj and Mahesh. They intercepted the couple’s car at the crossing, got off their motorcycle and walked towards the couple. As the husband, who was in the driving seat, lowered the car’s window, one of accused shot multiple times at them and fled the scene.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest, the police added. He said the assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead. Dr Gupta was going somewhere in a car along with his wife, he said.

The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital, police said. Khamesra said that the deceased doctor Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema Gupta and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child. Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma said a woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here