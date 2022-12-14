On Cam | Caught Red Handed by Vigilance Officers, Faridabad Cop Swallows Bribe Money

A Haryana policeman’s bid to evade vigilance officers after being caught red-handed with a bribe left the officials baffled and the internet amused.

A team of vigilance officers in Faridabad, Haryana caught Sub-inspector Mahendra Ula taking a bribe in a buffalo theft case on Tuesday and he attempted to swallow the currency notes before they could be retrieved by the officers.

In a viral video, Ula was seen being overpowered by the the vigilance department officers while trying to swallow the notes. The sub-inspector was seen being pinned to the ground while an official put his fingers in his mouth to retrieve the cash.

A passerby who tried to intervene was pushed away by officers.

Officials said that Ula had demanded a bribe to take action in a buffalo theft case, as per NDTV. He had demanded Rs 10,000 from Shubhnath, the victim whose buffalo had been stolen, to take action against the accused.

The victim had already given him Rs 6,000 and filed a complaint against the policeman with the vigilance department before giving the remaining amount. Officers laid a trap to catch the cop and he was caught in the act.

