Caught on Cam, Punjab Cop Shoots Man in Thigh After Heated Scenes Over Bag Search

In a shocking incident from Punjab, a policeman shot at a person following a scuffle at Habetpur village in Dera Bassi. The incident was captured on camera and the victim, along with two others, could be seen attacking the cop after which he fired at the victim’s thighs.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday evening while the police was trying to search a woman’s bag at a check post at Habetpur village in Dera Bassi.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital but the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh.

“We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife’s bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother,” Akshay, the brother of the victim told ANI.

The victim Hitesh, his sister and brother-in-law alleged that the police was in an inebriated state and opened fire in a fit of rage.

डेराबस्सी में पंजाब पुलिस ने एक महिला के साथ हाथापाई की और जब उसके पति ने उसका विरोध किया तो उसको गोली मार दी। @ArvindKejriwal के सत्ता में आने के बाद पंजाब पुलिस ने पंजाब नागरिकों को इंसान समझना बंद कर दिया है।इतने पुलिस वाले चाहते तो एक आदमी को पकड़ सकते थे लेकिन गोली मार दी गई pic.twitter.com/8phXweYhel — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 27, 2022

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga attacked the AAP government in the state and said that the policemen could have caught hold of the man, but they shot at him instead.

“In Derabassi, Punjab Police manhandled a woman and shot her husband when he resisted. After Arvind Kejriwal came to power, Punjab Police has stopped treating Punjab citizens as human beings. So many policemen could have caught a man if they wanted to, but he was shot,” Bagga said in a tweet.

