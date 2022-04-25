Caught on Cam: Thieves Use Crane to Dig Out ATM With Rs 27 Lakh in Maha's Sangli | Watch

An attempt to rob an ATM machine containing Rs 27 Lakh failed in Maharashtra’s Sangli district after the stolen crane used in the crime got stuck in a pothole.
According to video footage from a CCTV inside an ATM, miscreants used a JCB to break open the door and manage to uproot and remove the machine. However, after taking out the machine, the crane got stuck in a pothole, following which the thieves left the machine and fled from the spot.
#WATCH | A stolen JCB was used to rob an ATM in Sangli in Maharashtra@Santia_Gora #JCB #ATM #Sangli #Maharashtra #bulldozer pic.twitter.com/8sdGriF14s
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) April 25, 2022
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. While the Rs 27 lakh inside the ATM has been recovered, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the thieves.
