Caught on Cam, UP Woman Shot in Chin for Ignoring Requests to Continue Dance; No Arrest in 6 Days

Lucknow: A woman has sustained serious injuries after she was shot in her face by a man as she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district. A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the police, however, no arrests have been made so far.

The chilling incident, which took place on November 30 at Tikra village, came to the fore after a video of the shooting went viral. In the clip, the woman, identified as Hina, can be seen dancing on the stage with co-performers when a gun-wielding man shot at her.

“We were dancing when a man asked us to stop. We co-operated and even the music was stopped. We were waiting on the stage and suddenly the man (accused) aimed directly at Hina and fired a shot. She was hit in the chin and suffered serious injuries. It was just Hina who was hurt and no one else,” another woman, who was co-performing with the victim, told News18, alleging that the shooter is a relative of the Village Pradhan.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital and was then referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The shooting happened at the wedding of the daughter of Village Pradhan Sudhir Singh. The groom’s side had reportedly invited dancers from Hamirpur for the function. During the course of the function, the accused climbed up on the stage began celebratory firing with his countrymade pistol.

When the women stopped their performance following a technical glitch, the accused warned her of firing if she stopped dancing. In the video, a man can be heard appealing to the accused to stop threatening and actually shooting. The next moment, Hina was shot.

As per reports, two more people have been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, ASP Chitrakoot, Balwant Chaudhary said, “We received the information in the night that during the ‘Baarat’ one person had opened fire and three people were injured in this. A case was registered in this case. We have ascertained the name and details of the accused. Soon he will be arrested.”

