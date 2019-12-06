Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Caught on Cam, UP Woman Shot in Chin for Ignoring Requests to Continue Dance; No Arrest in 6 Days

The ghastly incident, which took place on November 30, came to the fore after a video of the shooting went viral. In the clip, the victim can be seen dancing on the stage with co-performers when a gun-wielding man shot at her.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Caught on Cam, UP Woman Shot in Chin for Ignoring Requests to Continue Dance; No Arrest in 6 Days
Screengrab from the viral video.

Lucknow: A woman has sustained serious injuries after she was shot in her face by a man as she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district. A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the police, however, no arrests have been made so far.

The chilling incident, which took place on November 30 at Tikra village, came to the fore after a video of the shooting went viral. In the clip, the woman, identified as Hina, can be seen dancing on the stage with co-performers when a gun-wielding man shot at her.

“We were dancing when a man asked us to stop. We co-operated and even the music was stopped. We were waiting on the stage and suddenly the man (accused) aimed directly at Hina and fired a shot. She was hit in the chin and suffered serious injuries. It was just Hina who was hurt and no one else,” another woman, who was co-performing with the victim, told News18, alleging that the shooter is a relative of the Village Pradhan.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital and was then referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The shooting happened at the wedding of the daughter of Village Pradhan Sudhir Singh. The groom’s side had reportedly invited dancers from Hamirpur for the function. During the course of the function, the accused climbed up on the stage began celebratory firing with his countrymade pistol.

When the women stopped their performance following a technical glitch, the accused warned her of firing if she stopped dancing. In the video, a man can be heard appealing to the accused to stop threatening and actually shooting. The next moment, Hina was shot.

As per reports, two more people have been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, ASP Chitrakoot, Balwant Chaudhary said, “We received the information in the night that during the ‘Baarat’ one person had opened fire and three people were injured in this. A case was registered in this case. We have ascertained the name and details of the accused. Soon he will be arrested.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com