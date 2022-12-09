Caught on Cam, Youth Stands Dangerously Close, Whips & Charges Elephants in Assam | Watch

A youth from Assam was arrested for canning a herd of elephants despite the animal showing restraint. The video, which has gone viral now, showed the boy standing dangerously close to the jumbos and hitting them with a cane.

It was clearly evident that the elephants were not even remotely bothering the population there. The boy, Ajoy Goud, however kept whipping the back of one of the jumbos. Irritated by the constanting hitting, another elephant, however, charged Goud.

The forest department of Golaghat district, which is Upper Assam, had managed to get a video, which clearly showed the young boy challenging a herd of elephant in Doboka forest area of the district.

Man-Elephant conflict is a matter of concern in Assam. A few days back, even Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his views and said he would look into how to resolve this issue.

Official figures show nearly 800 people were killed by wild elephants in Assam between 2006 and 2016. But elephants too have borne the brunt and the loss has been colossal too. In a bid to alleviate some of the conflict, the Assam government has decided to create nine elephant corridors in the eastern part of the state. The decision has been taken after the death of 18 wild elephants in Nagaon district due to a “massive lightning bolt."

Read all the Latest India News here