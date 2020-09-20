Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Woman Brutally Assaulted by Husband; Police Take Cognisance

A horrific video of domestic violence has went viral on social media where a woman can be seen being brutally assaulted by her husband at their residence in Hyderabad. After coming across the video, Cyberabad Police Department's SHE team has taken a cognisance into the matter.

"We spoke to the concerned victim who said she is safe at her sister's house in Nalgonda district. The victim will consult our team once she returns to Hyderabad," the Cyberabad Police said on being asked about the further course of action.

The incident of domestic violence came to fore after the victim's colleague shared the video on Twitter and tagged the concerned police officials seeking immediate action. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the victim's colleague received this video, which has now sparked massive outrage on social media.

In the video, the victim's husband can be seen pushing her against a wall, grabbing by the neck and repeatedly slapping her on the face. While the victim tries to cover her face to protect herself, her husband constantly attacks her. The husband can also be heard asking someone present in the room to film the video.

While the victim is yet to file an official police complaint, the matter has already been flagged off to Sanath Nagar Police Station, which has the jurisdiction to probe the case. However, speaking to News18, Sanath Nagar Police Inspector K Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "The victim hasn't officially contacted us, so we can't initiate a probe unless she files a police complaint, but we are in constant touch with her."