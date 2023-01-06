CHANGE LANGUAGE
Caught on Camera | Man Drags Woman By Hair in Bengaluru Temple, Throws Her Out As Priests Watch; Case Filed

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Screen grab of the CCTV video.

In the purported video of the incident, a man is seen dragging the woman by hair and arguing with her after she refuses to leave the temple premises.

A Bengaluru woman was pulled by her hair and dragged out of a temple, after she claimed to be Lord Venkateshwara’s wife. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera.

In the purported video of the incident, a man is seen dragging the woman by hair and arguing with her after she refuses to leave the temple premises. Three men, out of which at least two are priests are standing and witnessing the entire incident.

The video has a second part, this time outside the temple premises in which the same man continues to violently deal with the woman and eventually picks up a stick in order to beat her. At this time, the woman leaves the place.

The woman filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli Police Station, after which the incident came to light.

Following the complaint, a case has been filed against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The violence began when the woman insisted on sitting next to the temple’s idol despite the priest telling her not to.

