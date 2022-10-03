Caught on Camera: One Dead, Several Injured After Helium Tank Explodes In Tamil Nadu Market

One person was killed and several others were injured after a helium tank, used for filling the air in balloons, exploded at a busy market street in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy on Sunday evening. The accident was recorded on CCTV cameras located near the spot.

The explosion took place in the Kottai Vasal area in Trichy, which is a busy market, according to news agency ANI. Videos show that following the explosion, people started running in all directions. Several vehicles, including an autorickshaw, were also damaged in the blast.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy’s Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

As per a report by NDTV, the deceased has been identified as Ravi, aged 35, who was buying balloons from a roadside vendor when the helium tank exploded.

The balloon seller identified Nar Singh, and has been arrested on the charge of “causing death by negligence”.

The police have arrested the balloon seller, Nar Singh, and have charged him with “causing death by negligence”.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here