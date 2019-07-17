Caught on Camera: Shocking Accident Leaves Two Jaipur Brothers Dead, 3 Injured
The police said that the accused driver was taking his parents to a hospital in a car borrowed from his employer. When he saw the toy seller, he got flustered and wanted to push the brakes but hit the accelerator instead, causing the accident.
A grab from the CCTV video of the accident.
Jaipur: Two brothers on a motorcycle were killed and three pedestrians were injured when a speeding car rammed into them here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at about 4 pm, and was caught on CCTV camera.
The deceased have been identified as Punit Sharma (30) and Vivek Sharma (28). The accident took place near the JDA circle crossing on JLN Road, police said. Another woman, who was selling toys near the site of the accident, is one among those who have been injured.
The police said that the accused driver, Virendra Jain, was taking his parents to SMS Hospital in a car borrowed from his employer. When he saw the toy seller, Jain got flustered and wanted to push the brakes but hit the accelerator instead, causing the accident.
The video also shows that the brothers were left lying on the road for a long time while pedestrians and traffic passed by, with no one coming forward to help.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the SMS government hospital, they said.
The accused driver had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said.
Today evening a white car at speed of more than 100 collided with parked vehicles at red light. What a tragedy! #jaipur #accident pic.twitter.com/hqpgUGhNfC— Professor (@BeerOholic) July 16, 2019
