Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Caught on Camera: Shocking Accident Leaves Two Jaipur Brothers Dead, 3 Injured

The police said that the accused driver was taking his parents to a hospital in a car borrowed from his employer. When he saw the toy seller, he got flustered and wanted to push the brakes but hit the accelerator instead, causing the accident.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Caught on Camera: Shocking Accident Leaves Two Jaipur Brothers Dead, 3 Injured
A grab from the CCTV video of the accident.
Loading...

Jaipur: Two brothers on a motorcycle were killed and three pedestrians were injured when a speeding car rammed into them here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at about 4 pm, and was caught on CCTV camera.

The deceased have been identified as Punit Sharma (30) and Vivek Sharma (28). The accident took place near the JDA circle crossing on JLN Road, police said. Another woman, who was selling toys near the site of the accident, is one among those who have been injured.

The police said that the accused driver, Virendra Jain, was taking his parents to SMS Hospital in a car borrowed from his employer. When he saw the toy seller, Jain got flustered and wanted to push the brakes but hit the accelerator instead, causing the accident.

The video also shows that the brothers were left lying on the road for a long time while pedestrians and traffic passed by, with no one coming forward to help.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the SMS government hospital, they said.

The accused driver had been arrested and the investigation into the case was on, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram