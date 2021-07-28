Caught on Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Two-Wheeler Riders on Highway in TN

A shocking visual of an accident by reckless driving at the Salem-Coimbatore highway has emerged on social media. Arun and Ajith Kumar hailing from the Akkarayampalayam area in the Kallakurichi district and Vazhappadi Singipuram area, respectively, were on the way to their home on a two-wheeler on July 25.

They were hit by a speeding car that has been recorded on the dash camera of one of the cars behind. The black car overtook a two-wheeler and collided head-on leaving the two men on the two-wheeler injured.

This shocking scene has gone viral on social media. The young men have been rushed to a private hospital in the Salem district.

The Magudanchavadi police conducted an investigation tracing the car’s number that caused the accident. The police investigation revealed that the car involved in the accident belonged to Vinoth from the Perambalur district, while four people, including Vinoth, were travelling in the car.

Eventually, the Salem District Police arrested four persons including Sathish Kumar, Vinoth, Arun Kumar and Gautam Raj. Meanwhile, the Salem District Superintendent of Police Sri Abhinav told reporters that four persons have been arrested following the investigation for the accident caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. All the four persons were booked under three sections and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

