Caught on CCTV, 3 Men Thrash Greater Noida Restaurant Employee Over Delay in Biryani Order

An employee of a restaurant was thrashed by three men for causing a delay in delivering their biryani in Greater Noida. The appalling incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

According to ADCP Vishal Pandey, the staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed as the staff told them that the order was placed too late and there was no Biryani left to serve.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Uxn6igGQUQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2022

In the shocking clip, a man is seen getting behind the restaurant counter, holding an employee by his neck and dragging him out. The clip then cuts to a scene outside the mall where three men are seen brutally beating up the employee – punching and kicking him. Some locals intervened and rescued the man from the three accused.

According to the police, all three accused were identified via CCTV footage later as Manoj, Pravesh, and Krish – all residents of Dadri area. They were all arrested and sent to jail.

“The incident had taken place around 10.30 pm Wednesday night at Zauk restaurant inside the Ansal Plaza mall under the Knowledge Park Police Station limits in Greater Noida,” a police spokesperson told PTI.

“On Wednesday night, the three accused had gone to the restaurant for dinner and ordered chicken biryani. After some time, a waiter named Altaaf told them that the biryani was over. One of the accused lost his cool and caught hold of the waiter’s neck,” TOI quoted Mahendra Dev, ACP-1, Greater Noida as saying.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against all three accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

