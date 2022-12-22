CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Caught on CCTV | Delhi Man Attacked, Stabbed to Death as Onlookers Watch On; 1 Held

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the incident in Delhi.

In the CCTV footage, two men are seen stabbing the victim violently and running after the accused on a residential street while people stand nearby.

A 29-year-old male was allegedly killed after he was attacked with a sharp object in Delhi’s Badarpur area on Tuesday night. The incident was caught on CCTV, and several bystanders could be seen witnessing the act.

The victim was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital and was declared dead.

According to News18 sources, the murder was due to personal enmity and the victim had a brawl with the accused at a wedding two days before the incident.

This was an act of revenge and one accused has been arrested till now. The other two accused are still on the run.

A case has been registered after the incident and a probe is currently underway.

December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
