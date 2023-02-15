CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Caught on CCTV | Man Stabbed to Death Over Road Rage in Delhi, Family Claims Cops Refused to Help

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The entire incident was caught on CCTV (News18 Photo)

A road rage incident in the national capital turned fatal after a gang of men stabbed a 25-year-old man to death following an argument, police said.

The man, identified as Sahil Malik, was attacked by a group of men with knives after his brother - Vishal Malik - was reportedly attacked by the same men earlier in West Delhi’s Nangloi area.

According to the police, Vishal Malik was returning home from the gym when his bike reportedly grazed a man which led to an argument. Several men began attacking Vishal who managed to escape from the spot. However, Vishal was forced to leave his bike behind.

Sahil Malik was attacked by a group of men who stabbed him to death (News18 Photo)

Vishal then went to the Nangloi Police Station where he reportedly sought help from the police. According to Vishal’s uncle, cops refused to help Vishal forcing him to call his brother Sahil for help.

“Vishal went to Nangloi PS & sought help but police didn’t help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knife & he died on spot," Khaleel Malik further said.

Vishal reportedly asked Sahil to bring his bike to the spot. When Sahil arrived, he was attacked by 8-10 men who stabbed him. Sahil died on the spot.

According to ANI, three people have been detained and interrogation is currently underway. Police said that raids are being conducted to catch the other accused.

(With ANI Inputs)

