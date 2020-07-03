Caught On CCTV: UP Labourer Beaten to Death By Hospital Staff for Failing to Pay Rs 4,000 Bill

A 44-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the medical staff of a private hospital following an argument over paying Rs 4,000 bill in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Sultan Khan, who was attacked on the city's Quarsi bypass. Accompanied by his nephew Chaman, Khan had come to the hospital to get himself treated as he was facing difficulty in urinating from the past few days. The brazen attack was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed nearby, reported The Times of India.

“We had asked for the treatment cost, to which hospital authorities said they would let us know only after an ultrasound was done. But without conducting an ultrasound, they charged us Rs 5,000 for medicines- which we paid,” Chaman narrated. Hours later, the hospital authorities informed them that Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 will be charged for hospital bed per day.

“We were unable to pay the amount, so we asked the authorities to discharge him. However, while leaving the hospital, a staff member followed us and demanded Rs 4,000 hospital charges,” Chaman said. “My uncle’s condition wasn’t good, so I pleaded with the staffers to let us go, but they began thrashing my uncle,” he added.

Denying the allegation, Dr Danish Ali of the hospital management stated, that the patient did not pay Rs 2,000 hospital charges when the staffers demanded the pending amount. The patient then attacked the hospital staff.

However, the CCTV footage revealed, following a brief argument with the patient's relative, the hospital staff member went inside the premises and came out with other colleagues armed with sticks. They were seen mercilessly attacking khan with sticks after which he succumbed to injuries.

“No FIR has been lodged as of now, we are probing the case,” said Inspector Chote Lal, Kwarsi Police Station. However, no FIR has been lodged in the case as of now.

