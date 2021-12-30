Caught on Video, 24-yr-old Man Stabbed to Death Over Affair in Delhi's Seemapuri; 2 Held

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death after being thrashed by three men in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri, police said on Thursday. Two of the accused have been arrested, they added. The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the married sister of one of the accused, police said, adding that the woman's brother was not happy about it and had hatched a plan to kill him.

A video clip of the incident shows one of the accused repeatedly hitting the victim with a metal chair, while another stabs him. When a woman tries to save the victim, the third accused stops her. At around 5 pm on Wednesday, a PCR call was received that in Old Seemapuri, a man was stabbed by three men.

Police rushed to the spot to find out that the victim was already shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where he was declared "brought dead". The victim was identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Old Seemapuri, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at the Seemapuri police station under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act, the officer said. The accused were identified as Zuber, Zafar and Aditya, all residents of Seemapuri. Teams were formed, multiple raids were conducted and Aditya (18) and Zuber (30) were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Police said Shahrukh was involved in more than 40 cases, mostly of pickpocketing at metro stations, in Delhi as also in Uttar Pradesh. He was released on bail from the Dasna jail in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. The accused told the police that an argument broke out between Sharukh and them on Wednesday. Later, Zuber, along with his friends Zafar and Aditya, hatched a plan to kill Sharukh, police said, adding that Zuber is a truck mechanic by profession.

On Wednesday evening, they attacked Sharukh with a knife. Efforts are on to arrest Zafar, police said.

