Caught on Cam: Karnataka Cops Seen Thrashing Women Inside Police Station Who Had Come to Complain About 'Missing' Daughter
According to the police, a woman had called the police control room about a fight that was taking place in the area. When the police arrived, the woman said she was being taken away by her relatives forcibly.
Bengaluru: A video of a policeman beating up women and pushing them out of a station allegedly for trying to "kidnap" their daughter has surfaced. The incident took place on January 19 in Kumaraswamy layout police station where the women had allegedly come to complain to the police about their "missing daughter", and take her away.
According to the police, a woman had called the police control room about a fight that was taking place in the area. When the police arrived, the woman said she was being taken away by her relatives forcibly. She was rescued and brought to the station. The relatives then tried to forciblY take her away, even threatened to commit suicide there.
In the video, three women, one with a child, are seen arguing with the policemen. Initially, a female officer responds to them and then a male officer tells them that the daughter was not willing to go with them. The elderly woman insists and forces her way inside the police station to take her daughter away. It is then that Assistant Sub Inspector Renukayya pulls the woman by her neck, pushes her out of the station and beats her. He also beats a younger woman who questioned the behaviour of the policeman.
"It should not have happened. The ASI has been suspended with immediate effect. We will get in touch with the local police in Andhra to get the details and register a case under the POCSO Act if necessary," said Annamalai, DCP, Bengaluru South.
The BJP, which is in opposition in Karnataka, has posted a video of the incident and tweeted: "Women thrashed inside police station for demanding justice. This is what happens in a goonda raj People who are supposed to protect citizens are seen abusing & assaulting women. Politicians like @siddaramaiah is now an inspiration for hooliganism in @hd_kumaraswamy’s govt."
